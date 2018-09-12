Matthew McConaughey Tells the Wild Story Of How He Saved His Son From a Mountain Ram

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Sep. 12, 2018 4:49 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Matthew McConaughey

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Matthew McConaughey once came face to face with a mountain ram and had to toss his then 6-month-old son, Levi, 15 feet to save him. 

The actor told the wild story on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The story was brought up during a round of "True Confessions"—a game in which McConaughey, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots' Tarik Trotter took turns revealing random facts about their lives and then were interrogated by the other players who tried to figure out whether the fact was actually true.

According to McConaughey, he was enjoying a picnic with his wife, Camila Alves, their eldest son and their dog at the Grand Canyon when an "alpha" mountain ram appeared. While his wife had managed to scatter down the edge to avoid the animal, McConaughey was trapped.

First, he tossed their dog, who was growling at the ram. Then, in an attempt to save his son, he threw the baby boy to his wife. 

"I had to, after I had already got rid of the dog, I had to launch Levi through the air for my wife to catch so we didn't get rammed off the edge," he explained.

While the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star tried to grab a tree branch for protection, he was able to find only a week little cherry blossom bush. So, he tried a different tactic.

"I squared off and tried to go as Yoda as I could with this ram and just say, 'Not me, whatever it is,'" he recalled.

Read

Matthew McConaughey and Timothée Chalamet Reunite at 2018 Toronto International Film Festival

Luckily, the tactic worked and the ram scampered off. McConaughey later realized he and his family had been standing between the ram and his harems. 

"So we were between him and all his ladies and he didn't want any other male scent on his mountain," the actor said. "I was like, ‘Your mountain, sir.'"

But was McConaughey actually telling the truth?

"That's 100 percent true," he said.

Watch the video to hear him tell the whole story.

(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Matthew McConaughey , The Tonight Show , , Jimmy Fallon , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Branded: Couples Halloween Costumes

25 Genius Couples Halloween Costume Ideas

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

How RuPaul's Drag Race Became Mainstream in a Way No One Ever Thought Possible

Julia Roberts, 2018 Toronto Film Festival, TIFF

Julia Roberts Totally Nails This Response to an Instagram Critic

Juan Pablo Di Pace, Nancy McKeon, Milo Manheim, Evanna Lynch, Mary Lou Retton

Dancing With the Stars 2018 Season 27 Cast Revealed: Meet the Celebs and Their Pro Partners

Brie Bella, Total Divas

The Total Divas Stars Are Achieving Serious Fitness Goals in These Fierce Gym Pics

Evan Ross, Joe Simpson, ASHLEE+EVAN 102

Watch Evan Ross and Ex-Dadager Joe Simpson Pow-Wow About ''Perfectionist'' Ashlee Simpson-Ross

ESC: NYFW Most Empowering Moments, Chromat

All of the Empowering Moments at Fashion Week Spring 2019

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.