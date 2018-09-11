The Bachelor's Amanda Stanton Addresses Domestic Violence Arrest

Amanda Stanton is "embarrassed" by her recent arrest.

The former Bachelor contestant's rep Steve Honig, told E! News in a statement, "Amanda is embarrassed and ashamed this happened and sincerely apologizes to hotel security and the Las Vegas Police Department. Amanda is a gentle, respectful person who has never gotten physical with anyone under any circumstance."

He explained, "That evening she had a few drinks at a bachelorette party and when hotel security asked her and Bobby to quiet down, she got a bit rambunctious. Amanda gave Bobby what she thought was a playful shove; hotel security did their job and reported the incident to the police, who in turn did their job."

Even though her boyfriend, Bobby Jacobs, assured the police it "was not an ill-intended shove, the police still had to do their job which Amanda completely respects and understands."

Reports of the mother-of-two's arrest for domestic violence first emerged on Tuesday afternoon, when the former Bachelor in Paradise was aboard a JetSuiteX plane on her way home, according to her Instagram Story.