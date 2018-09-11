BIP's Grocery Store Joe to Compete on Dancing With the Stars

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Sep. 11, 2018 6:23 PM

Joe Amabile, Bachelor in Paradise, Season 5

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Grocery Store Joe is leaving paradise to enter the ballroom.

Joe Amabile will be joining the season 27 cast of Dancing With the Stars on the tell-all show after the finale.

The former Bachelor In Paradise contestant was shocked when the announcement was made in front of the cheering audience, right after he and Kendall Long shared that they were back together.

He and the blonde got back together after they left Mexico and have since been going the distance, traveling back and forth from Joe's home state of Illinois and Long's home in Los Angeles. Knowing that these two deserve a second shot at love Chris Harrisontold the pair, "I know some people and I've pulled some strings. I've secured you a spot on Dancing With the Stars."

"I don't know how to dance!," he shouted when Chris told him. But he ultimately relented, knowing it will mean he and Kendall can be a hop, skip and a jump away from one another. 

Photos

Dancing With the Stars' Most Shocking Eliminations

Joe Amabile, Grocery Joe Amabile, Grocery Joe

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The grocery store manager soared to fame when he starred on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to get down on one knee for Becca, since he was sent home on the first night. According to the bachelorette, "He was great on night one but I could tell he was nervous and I wasn't sure if he could get past the cameras."

He got his second chance in Paradise. However, he didn't get the woman of his dreams there either—at least until tonight. 

Now, the businessman is looking to win the love and support from America when he competes on the dance show. 

Let's hope Joe has better luck on this reality show.

