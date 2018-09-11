The Bachelor's AshLee Frazier Gives Birth to Baby Girl Navy

Oh, baby! AshLee Frazier is officially a mama.

E! News has exclusively learned that The Bachelor alum gave birth to a baby girl named Navy Lee Williams. "Her name came from my dad, Bruce Lee. When I was adopted my parents changed my name from Ashley to AshLee. It was important to them to make sure I felt as part of the family," the new mom shared. "Aaron and I wanted to continue that tradition."

Frazier added, "On a day that we will all remember, our little Navy represent a new generation of love, joy and promise. We are madly in love!"

The exciting arrival marks AshLee and husband Aaron Williams' first child together. In March 2017, AshLee and Aaron tied the knot during a romantic ceremony held in Houston, Tex. Fellow members of Bachelor Nation who attended the lavish nuptials included Elise Mosca and Erica Rose.