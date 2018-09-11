American Horror Story: Apocalypse Reveals Cast Images Ahead of Season 8 Premiere

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Sep. 11, 2018 2:13 PM
When the apocalypse comes...Victorian clothes will rule supreme? That seems to be the case in American Horror Story: Apocalypse. FX released the first photos of what appears to be the core cast of the upcoming eighth season of the hit horror franchise in costume as well as their character names.
See Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Adina Porter, Billie Lourd, Cody Fern, Leslie Grossman, Ashley Santos and Kyle Allen in character below. Allen and Santos are newcomers to franchise.
The cast of the FX anthology series also includes returning faces playing characters from American Horror Story: Murder House and American Horror Story: Coven.
FX
Sarah Paulson is playing three roles: Ms. Wilhemina Venable, Cordelia Goode from AHS: Coven and Billie Dean Howard from AHS: Murder House. She will also direct this year.
FX
AHS newcomer Kyle Allen is playing Timothy Campbell.
FX
Leslie Grossman has quite the extravagant character name: Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt.
Article continues below
FX
Evan Peters is playing two roles, his AHS: Murder House character Tate Langdon and Mr. Gallant.
FX
Adina Porter will take on the role of Dinah Stevens.
FX
AHS newcomer Ashley Santos is playing Emily.
Article continues below
FX
Billie Lourd is playing a character simply named Mallory. From the looks of it, she's a servant.
FX
Cody Fern is playing Michael Langdon, the son of Tate Langdon and Vivien Harmon from American Horror Story: Murder House.
FX
Kathy Bates is playing one role (as of now), Ms. Miriam Mead.
Article continues below
"Cody Fern is a really extraordinary actor and he has some great stuff to do. Working with him has been really exciting and fun. To me, this season is going to be a little bit like an all-star special. Like The Love Boat with all the favorite guest stars ever," Paulson told The Hollywood Reporter with a laugh. "Where you open the door and you're like, 'Oh my god, there's so and so!' It's almost like a greatest hits album or something."
The ensemble cast for the new season also includes, but is not limited to Emma Roberts, Lily Allen, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Connie Britton, Dylan McDermott, Taissa Farmiga, Frances Conroy, Gabourey Sidibe and Stevie Nicks. Jessica Lange will return to the franchise for the first time since American Horror Story: Freak Show, the series' fourth season.
Want more season eight info? We've got you covered right here.
American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. on FX.
The Real Housewives of Orange County Stars React to Emily Simpson's Shocking Throwdown With Kelly Dodd
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?