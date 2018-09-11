From Chris Brown's Ex to Front Row Stunner: Karrueche Tran Wins New York Fashion Week

In the wise words of Beyoncé, "Always stay gracious, the best revenge is your paper."

For Karrueche Tran, it's a little more than a cushy bank account. The best revenge is success, happiness and cameras documenting it all. Based on her New York Fashion Week appearances, the Claws star is serving revenge for breakfast.

Remember when the actress came onto the scene on 2010? Then, she was a personal shopper and stylist, whose budding fame centered on her relationship with pop star Chris Brown. After the media frenzy surrounding Chris and his ex, Rihanna, her public identity was tied to being a significant other. No one knew much about her besides her obvious beauty and famous romance.

It got messy. During her time with him, headlines with her name commonly discussed the status of their on-again-off-again relationship. Break up and make ups, which are hard for anyone, were public. Then, with viral Twitter feuds, the toxicity of their involvement became a popular topic of conversation.

In 2015, everything changed. In February, the couple was spotted wearing matching fur coats in the front row of the Michael Costello Fall/Winter 2015 runway show, looking like #couplestylegoals. Then, after Chris had a child with another woman, Karreuche called it quits.