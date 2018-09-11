No, Lil Xan Isn’t Going Anywhere: Inside His Crazy Rise to Fame

If you are a millennial or older, chances are you hadn't heard of Lil Xan before he started dating Cyrus, younger sister of Miley Cyrus and daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus. And even then…well, chances were slim you knew who he was.

But if you are a member of Gen Z (born between 1995 and 2010), you likely are also a devout believer in "Xanarchy," aka Lil Xan's movement/lifestyle/brand.

With almost 5 million followers on Instagram, over 225 million views on one of his music videos, 1.2 million YouTube subscribers, and his debut album, Total Xanarchy, peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard 200, the SoundCloud rapper's rise to fame has been a rapid one that has been documented almost every step of the way on social media.