Jesse Tyler Ferguson Has the Most Hilariously Adorable Reason Why You Should Vote for Modern Family at the PCAs

by Stephanie Wenger | Tue., Sep. 11, 2018 10:57 AM
Jesse Tyler Ferguson is ready for Modern Family to win big at this year's People's Choice Awards. The popular ABC sitcom is nominated for Show of 2018 as well as Comedy Show of 2018.
"Listen, we've been working hard for you all for ten years. Throw us a tchotchke," quipped the actor while chatting with E! News' Carissa Culiner on the Stand Up to Cancer red carpet.
Culiner responded while looking at the camera, "Will ya?"
But seriously, Ferguson is grateful that audiences are still loving Modern Family after nine seasons on the air.
"Very, very excited," the Tie The Knot founder gushed about the show's PCAs nominations. "It's an honor that people are still choosing us. The people."
Modern Family returns for its tenth season on Wednesday, September 26. If you want to make sure that the show doesn't go home empty-handed at this year's People's Choice Awards, be sure to vote.
For more celeb PCAs reactions, watch E! News tonight at 7 p.m.!
See all the winners when the 2018 People's Choice Awards airs live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?