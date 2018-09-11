Watch Kate Beckinsale Try to Recreate Serendipity's Elevator Scene

It's the elevator scene pop culture fans will never forget.

No, we're not talking about the infamous footage featuring Solange Knowles, Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Instead, we're talking about an epic scene in the 2001 movie Serendipity.

Moviegoers will remember when Kate Beckinsale and John Cusack's love story came to a head when they each took separate elevators. But instead of spoiling the ending, we'll focus on the 2018 version that will have fans feeling very nostalgic.

"I knew I recognized the elevators in this hotel I was staying in," Kate shared on Instagram Monday night. "This is where we shot Serendipity. Alas I could not get my leading man to play ball this time @fairmontroyalyork."

Instead of John reprising his role as Jonathan Trager, an unnamed hotel employee takes on the role. Unfortunately, the sparks aren't exactly flying.