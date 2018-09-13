Get Back in the Total Divas Ring With Some of Brie Bella and Birdie's Cutest Pics

Instagram
This season on Total Divas, Brie Bella is preparing to make her return to the WWE main stage, but not without her fateful sidekick, one-year-old daughter Birdie!
From taking trips to the Big Apple with her family and soaking up the summer sun, to cheering on both mom and her newly-returned wrestler dad Daniel Bryan, Birdie is too cute to handle.
With Total Divas making its season eight return to our screens on Sept. 19, we're sure to see plenty more adorable family moments from Brie and Birdie in and outside the ring.
Get ready to re-activate "Brie Mode" by taking a look at some of Brie and baby Birdie's cutest pics in the gallery below!
The Flock
"Such an amazing day!!!"
Birdie Hits the Gym
"When you hit the gym with Mommy #fitness #lifestyle #mommyandme"
Coco's Corner
"When Coco visits we read a lot of books!! #auntie #cocoandbirdie"
Flying Out
"Bye NYC"
Family Photos
"Best Morning in Central Park!! #family #centralpark #nyc"
Brunch With the Bird
"Brunchin' with my Munchin'"
High-Tech Bird
"Future CEO! #BirdistheWord"
Birdie in the City
"No better feeling than to wake up with your family before having a long day of work. Love my Bird and City views! #NYC #TotalBellas #WWE #TravelingFam #Bird #Glamtime"
Nature Baby
"Love the way Daddy @bryanldanielson puts Sunscreen on Bird lol. At least she's protected."
Ole Blue Eyes
Brie and Birdie pose for a selfie.
Tie Dye Tot
"Getting over being sick and teething means Mommy is getting a lot of attitude!!"
Birdie at the Beach
"Loved experiencing Tahoe with Birdie....keeping the tradition going #family #vacay #tradition #LakeTahoe"
Lake Day
"A fun lake day now #TotalBellas on E!"
Selfie Squad
"My heart"
Daddy Date
"She loves when her Daddy reads to her! #daddysgirl #daddylife #family"
Super Sunnies
"A little grocery shopping before we watch #WWE Money in the Bank and #TotalBellas Cauliflower Wings and Vegan Carrot Hot Dogs!!! ps. Bird is obsessed with sunglasses bc of Auntie Coco @totalbellas 9/8c tonight on E!"
Pajama Party in NYC
"Someone is loving NYC #BirdintheCity"
Independence BAE
"Happy 4th of July #freedom #fourthofjuly #bbq."
Sliders
"#BirdandMama."
Fun in the Sun
"#BirdandMama."
Out of the Box
"My Everything #motherslove #myBird."
Birdie's First Birthday
"And so sassiness begins!!! #BirthdayGirl #mygirl #bird."
Baby Bodybuilder
"Bring your baby to workout day!!!! Thank you @shapeupstudio2018 for letting Bird hang out today and for killing my legs!! #fitness #babyweight #happy #sweatsesh"
Kisses
How cute is this?!
Mellow Yellow
"Palm Springs Vibe."
First Earth Day
"In one hour The Danielson's will be taking over @awesomenesstv IG story to show you what Earth Day means to us!!! #EarthDay #SavethePlanet"
Mama Bird & Baby Bird
"Mama & Bird."
Mornings With Birdie
"How we do mornings!! Water Fountains and Dirt!!"
Watching Daddy
"Heart is Full. #wrestlemania"
Birdie & Her Bug
"Always wanted a @vw bus... now I just live vicariously through Birdie," Bryan wrote on IG.
Baby Blues
"My blue jean baby."
Easter Bunny
"My Easter Bunny."
Hop Hop
"The Bird and I #easter"
Wine Time
"Hello Napa!!! We need to get Mommy a, It's 5'o'clock somewhere shirt with a wine glass!!! @belleradici #BirdiesFIRSTnapaTrip."
Music Maker
"Morning Music put on by the Bird!"
Mom's Kisses
"The most powerful love I've ever felt. #myBirdiejoe"
Cutie Fruity
"Good Morning"
Play Time
"Couldn't imagine life without this one!!! Check out my interview @yourzenmama link in bio, mommies being honest. https://www.yourzenmama.com/new-blog/2018/3/2/folks-we-love-with-brie-bella"
Sweet Treats
"We first found this gem in PB @sugarandscribe and now it's a big diamond in La Jolla...so happy I can bring my sweet little Bird to this delicious spot."
V-Day Love
"A day to remind you how much love is beaming from your heart!!! #HappyValentinesDay #TheDanielsons #Love #myloves"
Birdie Joe
"Wish I could be as cool as the Bird!!"
Glam Sesh
Little Birdie keeps her mom company while in the glam chair.
Birdie Mode
"Amazing I get to celebrate #RAW25 with @bryanldanielson and our little Bird. I've been so blessed to share the ring with extraordinary women and to have my little girl look up to the empowering women we have today!!! #WWE #futurechamp #love #briemode #bellaarmy"
Football & Family
"Such an amazing day!! Saw the best musical ever @hamiltonmusical AND the @philadelphiaeagles become NFC champions and are headed to SuperBowl!!! #feelingood #happysunday #football #nyc #broadway #datenight #flyeaglesfly #hamilton"
Birdie Bundled Up
"Hello NYC"
Magic
Daddy Bryan captioned this adorable photo, "Magic. #dadlife"
Daddy & Me
Brie captioned this daddy and daughter pic with just five heart emojis. Wonder why?!
Sports Star
"Today's game is BIG!!! If the @seahawks win and the Falcons lose, the Hawks make the playoffs! Birdie wanted to dress up to support her favorite team! #gohawks #12thman #daddysgirl"
