Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' Daughter Reveals If She Has a Stricter Parent

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones are two proud parents.

The duo attended Town & Country's third annual T&C50 New Modern Swans celebration with Michael Kors on Sunday to support their 15-year-old daughter, Carys Zeta Douglas, who covered the magazine's most recent issue.

The teenage star graced several pages throughout the issue, posing with her mother and alone in Dior dresses and Ralph Lauren pieces. While she certainly inherited her mom's dark hair and brown eyes, the Wall Street actor said he actually saw more of the Douglas family's traits in her cover image.

"A lot of people say I look a lot like the Douglas side," Zeta Douglas agreed.

In the issue, Zeta Douglas talked about everything from fashion to growing up in the spotlight. She also credited her famous parents with "reality checking me."

"What I instilled in my kids, and I'm very, very proud of it, is manners," Zeta-Jones told the publication. "There's nothing worse than a privileged kid without manners. I drilled it into them like boot camp. The teenage years... She knows she cannot roll her eyes at me, or huff and puff around me. I never did it to my mother, and she's not doing it to me."

As for who's the stricter parent, Zeta Douglas joked, "it depends who you go to for different things." However, she said both of her parents are "good advice givers" and "so, so supportive."

It looks like her parents are proud of the young woman she's become, too.

"She's a very levelheaded young lady and very mature for her years," Zeta-Jones told E! News, "but [she] hasn't lost that sense of innocence and youth and she just loves being a 15 year old."