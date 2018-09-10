Casey Affleck Commends Brother Ben's ''Very Brave'' Return to Rehab

Casey Affleck continues to have his brother's back through life's highs and lows.

As Ben Affleck works to battle his alcohol addiction with another rehab stay, the A-list actor's loved ones are the first to voice their support for his ongoing efforts. E! News caught up with actor at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of The Old Man & The Gun (which hits theaters Sept. 28), where Casey made it obvious that Ben is always on his mind.

"He's an alcoholic and he's in rehab," the 43-year-old shared, adding, "He's recovering and I think it's very brave of him to take care of what he needs to take care of."

Continued Casey, "He's handling his business and getting better. I look forward to him being out and back on his feet."

In late August, news broke that Ben was seeking professional help following what a source described as a "really rough" period of time for the Oscar winner.