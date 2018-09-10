Nick Carter's Wife Lauren Suffers a Miscarriage: ''I'm Heartbroken''

Nick Carter has revealed the heartbreaking news that his wife suffered a miscarriage.

The Backstreet Boys member took to Twitter on Monday to mourn the loss of his and Lauren Kitt's second child together.

"God give us peace during this time. I really was looking forward to meeting her after 3 months," he shared with fans. "I'm heart broken." Carter confirmed Kitt was pregnant with a baby girl, adding, "It was a little sister for Odin."

In 2016, the longtime couple welcomed their son after a 30-hour long labor at home. Prior to Lauren giving birth for the first time, she and the musician celebrated with a Game of Thrones-themed baby shower.

After announcing his wife's miscarriage, Nick almost canceled his solo concert at Barranco Arena in Lima, Peru on Monday.