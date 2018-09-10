Charlie Puth Says He Tried to Help Mac Miller Get ''Clean'' Before His Death

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Sep. 10, 2018 7:27 PM
Charlie Puthsays he and Mac Miller "became really good friends" in the six months leading up to the rapper's death.
The singer opened up to E! News about the devastating loss he and the world are experiencing following the death of the Swimming artist on Friday, Sept. 7. Puth revealed the two became friends since they both trained with Harley Pasternak and had kept in touch over the past year. "We talked almost every day and I don't get a lot of friends who come into my life who I hit it off with so quickly," the star reminisced.
He added, "I had known him for about six months, but we became really close, we became really good friends and I always thought I'd be the one to help him get clean and to lead him onto the path of a good, clean, sober life."
However, life and schedules got in the way. After hearing the news of Miller's death from an apparent overdose, Charlie felt he "didn't do enough" after his tour to be around the rapper.
Getty Images
"Every time someone close to me passes away I always text their phone and—I don't know why I do this often—I just wrote, 'I love you man,' and I knew he wasn't going to write back but I just felt like I had to do it anyway," the 26-year-old revealed, holding back tears.
He alluded to the message on Friday, when news of the artists death broke. "This is not real, I'm waiting for you to call me and say it was just a joke. I texted your phone before I know u got it," Charlie wrote in shock.
The "Attention" singer first spoke out about the death of the 26-year-old on Twitter, where he wrote, "I can't keep losing friends like this...I wish I spent more time with you these past weeks...I'm so sorry... rip MAC...you wrote the soundtrack to my college years and I'm so happy I got to know you...this sucks this really really sucks."
While the passing of his friend has been devastating, Charlie knows "his body might have left this earth but his soul and spirit has gone into so many people and to me."
He said, "He was one of a kind, there was no one like Mac."
