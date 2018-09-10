Watch Cardi B Gush About "Cute" Baby Kulture Minutes Before Nicki Minaj Fight

Cardi B is one proud mama.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper stopped by to chat with E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi at the Harper's Bazaar Icons New York Fashion Week event on Friday night just moments before her contentious fight with Nicki Minaj broke out. Cardi told E! News that she's "back in the normal world" and "doing the things I used to do."

But being back in the "normal world" also means time away from her daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus. "I feel like, ah, I just wanna get home to my baby," she said. "She's so cute. I love her."

Minaj also chatted with E! News before walking into the Icons event. The "Anaconda" rapper arrived in a strapless tiger print dress and told E! News she has some "really fly looks planned for this week."

Having Cardi rave about Kulture felt like a foreshadow to the events that occurred just moments later.