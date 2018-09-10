Kelly Rowland and More Stars Weigh In on Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Brawl

Stars are speaking out after Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's shocking fight at the Harper's Bazaar ICONS event.

Days after the A-list party, celebrities like Kelly Rowland and 50 Cent are showing where their loyalties lie in the dramatic feud.

For the most part, celebs are trying to stay neutral. Rowland, who was at the event when the fight occurred, told E! News, "I think in a time where Serena Williams is fighting for equality—I love both Nicki Minaj and Cardi B and I think that they are extremely talented—and in a time when she is fighting for women's equality, we just can't be fighting."

"There's no time for us as women to fight and they are just so talented and I just genuinely love them both so much, but it's just not the time. We have way bigger issues as women, you know what I mean? So I don't know. I'm Switzerland, I don't f--cking know," she said exasperatedly.