Julie Chen Taking Break From The Talk as Co-Hosts React to Les Moonves' Resignation

This is a conversation the ladies of The Talk weren't looking forward to having.

As a new season of CBS' daytime talk-show kicked off today, one co-host was noticeable absent from the table.

"I am taking a few days off from The Talk to be with my family," Julie Chen shared in a statement to E! News. "I will be back soon and will see you Thursday night on Big Brother."

Ultimately, her co-workers including Sara Gilbert, Eve, Sheryl Underwood and Sharon Osbourne couldn't help but address the news that Julie's husband Les Moonves resigned as CEO of CBS amid sexual harassment allegations. He calls them "untrue allegations."

"Whatever types of hardships I have had over the last eight years, Julie has always been there for me," Sharon began the show. "It's very embarrassing and upsetting to have to talk about her husband. We feel it's right."