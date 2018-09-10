Jenni "JWoww" Farley Gives Update on Son Greyson's Speech Delay

Jenni "JWoww" Farley is ready to keep the conversation going.

Earlier this season on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the mother of two revealed to her roommates that her son had just turned two and still wasn't speaking.

After receiving so much support from viewers and other parents, JWoww decided to share another update on Greyson's developmental struggles on her YouTube channel.

In a new video titled "Greyson's Life Update," the MTV reality star explains why she stopped posting new content with her son. As it turns out, she was primarily focusing on his health.

"One of the biggest reasons I stopped was because Greyson wasn't hitting his milestones the way other kids are supposed to. The way your pediatrician tells you they're supposed to hit them," she shared. "Another big reason is that he wasn't and still isn't understanding a lot of words."