Nicki Minaj Slams Cardi B for "Humiliating" Fashion Week Fight

Minah shared her side of the story on Monday in a new episode of her Queen radio show on Apple Music's Beats 1. Toward the top of the show, she shared an audio clip of Cardi saying, "I hate when some people come at me and it's like, 'Oh Cardi, why you coming at peoples' kids for?'"

"The other night, I was a part of something so mortifying and so humiliating to go through," Minaj said, noting the "upper echelon" crowd that witnessed their fight. "They were passing by looking at this disgusting..."

"I could not believe how humiliated it all felt because we….how we made ourselves look...I wanna say that I would never discuss anyone's child and it's so sad for someone to pin that on me," the rapper continued.

Minaj continued to defend herself, stating that she would never talk about someone's child or parenting as Cardi had accused her of doing.

"I am not a clown," she declared. "That's clown shit."

This story is breaking...stay tuned for updates.