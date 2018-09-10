Penn Badgley Has No Interest in Being the Next Internet Boyfriend

But Badgley never really seemed to enjoy the fame that came along with the show, struggling to comprehend it in interviews.

"It really does feel like we're living the show sometimes," he told New York Magazine way back in 2008. "The psychology of celebrity is such a weird and new thing. I think the last time people treated anybody else like this was demigods like in the time of ancient Greece."

The irony, of course, is that Badgley was a well-chiseled cog in the machine he was so wary of, inadvertently fueling it by dating his co-star who played his girlfriend on the show, blurring the line between reality and fiction.

And as the series continued, with storylines getting more and more outrageous, Badgley's tendency to hate on Gossip Girl became an on-going theme.

While promoting his turn as the late singer Jeff Buckley in the critically acclaimed indie Greetings From Tim Buckley, Badgley took a dig at the show.