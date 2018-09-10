EXCLUSIVE!

John Legend "Truly Never Believed" That He Would Get an EGOT

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Sep. 10, 2018 11:44 AM

John Legend achieved an honor very few in the world have: He EGOTed. For those unfamiliar with the term that 30 Rock helped popularize, EGOT means Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, and Legend is one of a handful to win all four prestigious awards.

"This is crazy," Legend told E! News after winning an Emmy for producing Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. Legend is also up for an Emmy for his performance in the series. "I truly never believed that I would be getting an EGOT when I started my career. I just wanted to sing songs that people loved and maybe win some Grammys. But the Oscars, the Tonys, the Emmys—this is pretty amazing."

Legend praised the music of Jesus Christ Superstar and its lasting impact on audiences, and said he's "so happy" the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences connected with their production. Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, cowriters of Jesus Christ Superstar, also became EGOT winners at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmys.

Watch the video above to hear more from Legend, including how he got his wife Chrissy Teigen off from work to come to the ceremony.

The 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will air Saturday, Sept. 15 on FXX.

