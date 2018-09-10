John Legend "Truly Never Believed" That He Would Get an EGOT

John Legend achieved an honor very few in the world have: He EGOTed. For those unfamiliar with the term that 30 Rock helped popularize, EGOT means Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, and Legend is one of a handful to win all four prestigious awards.

"This is crazy," Legend told E! News after winning an Emmy for producing Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. Legend is also up for an Emmy for his performance in the series. "I truly never believed that I would be getting an EGOT when I started my career. I just wanted to sing songs that people loved and maybe win some Grammys. But the Oscars, the Tonys, the Emmys—this is pretty amazing."