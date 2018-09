Ben Affleck's Rumored Girlfriend Shauna Sexton Visits Him in Rehab

Ben Affleck received a visit from his rumored girlfriend Shauna Sexton at rehab.

On Sunday, photographers spotted the 22-year-old Playboy model visiting the California rehab facility where the 46-year-old Oscar winner has been getting treatment. Sexton, wearing a cropped shirt, jeans and Adidas sneakers, spent four hours at the facility before leaving in a car that's rumored to be Affleck's SUV.

Affleck entered rehab for a third time in late August after being driven there by his ex, Jennifer Garner, who staged an intervention prior to taking him to treatment. Following his split with Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, Affleck relapsed and began drinking alone, as well as with Sexton, E! News learned. He reached out for help and checked back into rehab with the help of Garner to combat alcohol addiction.