Matthew McConaughey and Timothée Chalamet Reunite at 2018 Toronto International Film Festival

Toronto continues to be the place to be!

While excitement may be brewing for the 2018 Emmys, many talented actors and actresses are busy celebrating various projects at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

In just a matter of days, Lady Gaga has earned plenty of buzz for her performance in A Star Is Born alongside Bradley Cooper. And yes, her fashionable moments on and off the red carpet don't hurt either.

Sienna Miller found herself enjoying the festival with ex-fiancé Tom Sturridge in between supporting her latest film with Aaron Paul titled American Woman.

Interstellar co-stars Matthew McConaughey and Timothée Chalamet couldn't help but catch up and reunite at InStyle and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual gathering.

And with every festival comes glamorous outfits and star-studded parties. We have you covered with all the biggest events thanks to our star sightings gallery below.