Matthew McConaughey and Timothée Chalamet Reunite at 2018 Toronto International Film Festival

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Sep. 10, 2018 10:37 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Matthew McConaughey, Timothee Chalamet, Tiff, Toronto Film Festival

George Pimentel/Getty Images for HFPA

Toronto continues to be the place to be!

While excitement may be brewing for the 2018 Emmys, many talented actors and actresses are busy celebrating various projects at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

In just a matter of days, Lady Gaga has earned plenty of buzz for her performance in A Star Is Born alongside Bradley Cooper. And yes, her fashionable moments on and off the red carpet don't hurt either.

Sienna Miller found herself enjoying the festival with ex-fiancé Tom Sturridge in between supporting her latest film with Aaron Paul titled American Woman.

Interstellar co-stars Matthew McConaughey and Timothée Chalamet couldn't help but catch up and reunite at InStyle and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual gathering. 

And with every festival comes glamorous outfits and star-studded parties. We have you covered with all the biggest events thanks to our star sightings gallery below.

Photos

2018 Toronto International Film Festival: Star Sightings

This Toronto party is just getting started. The festival doesn't officially end until September 16 meaning you have to keep checking back for the latest sightings and movie news.

You never know who will show up in the coming days!

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Matthew McConaughey , 2018 Toronto Film Fest , , Movies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
David Henrie

Wizards of Waverly Place's David Henrie Arrested for Possession of Loaded Gun at LAX Airport

Harpers Bazaar Icon Party, Cardi B., Nicki Minaj

The Truth About Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's Long-Simmering Feud

ESC: NYFW, Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Just Brought Back a Denim Trend From the 2000s

Donald Glover, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Inside Donald Glover's Effortless Rise to Hollywood Royalty

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's First Royal Tour Details

Brandon Jenner, Leah Jenner

Brandon Jenner and Leah Jenner Break Up After 6 Years of Marriage

Creative Arts Emmys, John Legend

John Legend "Truly Never Believed" That He Would Get an EGOT

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.