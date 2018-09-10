Jamie Oliver Chases Down Burglar After Attempted Home Invasion

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Sep. 10, 2018 8:44 AM

Jamie Oliver

Dave Benett/ Getty Images

Jamie Oliver tackled a burglar to the ground after an attempted home invasion last week.

According to the Daily Mirror, the acclaimed chef was at his house in London with his wife, Jools Oliver, and their five children when he caught the burglar trying to break in. The report states that the burglar is believed to have attempted to break into other residences in Oliver's neighborhood, such as Kate Moss' home, before trying to get into the chef's place.

"Jamie was alerted to something wrong when he heard a massive commotion coming from his neighbour's house," a source told the outlet. "He was set to investigate but before he knew it, he was face to face with the burglar himself as he tried to smash his way into his house as well."

Read

Jamie Oliver Puts an End to Longtime Feud With Gordon Ramsay

"Jamie went absolutely mad and sprinted after the man down the street before catching up with him and pinning him down to the floor," the insider continued. "He was then joined by his driver and a handful of ­neighbours who helped him hold down the burglar until police arrived to arrest him."

A spokesman for the Scotland Yard told the Daily Mirror, "At 7.13pm on Tuesday, 4th of September, police were called to reports of an aggressive male attempting to gain entry to residential addresses in N6. The male was apprehended by members of the public and was ­subsequently detained by police. He was taken to a North London police station where he remains at this time. Officers from Central North Command Unit are investigating."

Oliver has yet to comment publicly on the incident and his rep declined to comment on the report.

Oliver and his Little Bird designer wife are parents to Poppy, 16, Daisy, 15, Petal, 9, Buddy, 7, and River, 2.

