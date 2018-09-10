Jamie Oliver Chases Down Burglar After Attempted Home Invasion

Jamie Oliver tackled a burglar to the ground after an attempted home invasion last week.

According to the Daily Mirror, the acclaimed chef was at his house in London with his wife, Jools Oliver, and their five children when he caught the burglar trying to break in. The report states that the burglar is believed to have attempted to break into other residences in Oliver's neighborhood, such as Kate Moss' home, before trying to get into the chef's place.

"Jamie was alerted to something wrong when he heard a massive commotion coming from his neighbour's house," a source told the outlet. "He was set to investigate but before he knew it, he was face to face with the burglar himself as he tried to smash his way into his house as well."