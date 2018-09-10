EXCLUSIVE!

Watch New Amsterdam Stars Take a Medical Jargon Quiz

They play doctors on TV, but do they know the lingo? 

Ahead of the debut of NBC's newest medical drama New Amsterdam, we were joined at San Diego Comic-Con by stars Freema Agyeman and Tyler Labine, and we decided to test them on their medical knowledge...at least in terms of the medical knowledge we've gained from watching a lot of TV. 

While they didn't get every question right, they did mostly get really close. So even if they couldn't actually save your life IRL, they could at least point someone else in the right direction! In any case, we'd rather have a TV doctor by our side in an emergency than no doctor at all. Maybe. 

Photos

2018 New TV Shows, Ranked From Worst to Best (Based on Trailers)

New Amsterdam stars Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, a new medical director brought into America's oldest public hospital to shake things up and "breathe new life" into the institution. 

Agyeman plays Dr. Hana Sharpe, the sort of public face of the hospital, and Labine plays Dr. Iggy Frome, a caring psychiatrist. Along with Eggold, they're joined by Janet Montgomery as Dr. Laura Bloom, Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Pearson, and Anupam Kher as Dr. Anil Kapoor. 

New Amsterdam premieres Tuesday, September 25 at 10 p.m. on NBC. 

E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family. 

E!'s Medical Jargon Quiz With "New Amsterdam" Cast

