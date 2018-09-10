Olivia Munn "Alone" in Predator Scandal: "My Silence Is Not for Sale"

Olivia Munn doesn't just talk to the talk—she walks the walk.

Last week, the actress revealed in an interview with The Los Angeles Times that she had successfully lobbied 20th Century Fox to cut a scene in The Predator featuring actor Steven Wilder Striegel, a registered sex offender and longtime friend of the film's director Shane Black. Striegel served six months in jail after he pleaded guilty in 2010 to two felonies—risk of injury to a child and enticing a minor by computer—after facing allegations he had tried to lure a 14-year-old "distant relative" into a sexual relationship through the internet. In a statement last week, a Fox rep said, "Our studio was not aware of Mr. Striegel's background when he was hired. Several weeks ago, when the studio learned the details, his one scene in the film was removed within 24 hours. We were not aware of his background during the casting process due to legal limitations that impede studios from running background checks on actors."

In a group interview Saturday with co-stars Augusto Aguilera and Keegan-Michael Key, Munn told Variety she notified the studio Aug. 15, but claimed Fox "was silent" for two days. "I did have to reach out again and say, 'I don't feel comfortable presenting at the MTV Video Music Awards'—and I was presenting with Keegan—'unless this guy was out of it.' I'm not saying they weren't working on it behind the scenes; I just didn't hear anything about it. But I'm happy that they did, obviously, because I'm proud of the work we did in this movie. We all worked really, really hard, and I wouldn't be able to morally stand behind a movie that had this guy in there."

Initially, Black told The Los Angeles Times he "personally chose to help a friend" by casting Striegel in three films, believing the actor was "caught up in a bad situation versus something lecherous." On Thursday, Black issued another statement, saying, "It has sadly become clear to me that I was misled by a friend I really wanted to believe was telling me the truth when he described the circumstances of his conviction. I believe strongly in giving people second chances, but sometimes you discover that chance is not as warranted as you may have hoped."