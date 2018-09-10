Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Recreate Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Engagement Photo

It looks like Priyanka Chopra just took a page out of her famous gal pal Meghan Markle's book.

It's no longer any secret that the Quantico alum is engaged to Nick Jonas after a very low-key romance. While they're certainly Hollywood royalty, they share some similarities with Britain's new Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harryand Markle, a former fellow American actress and one of Chopra's beloved friends.

The two couples both led rather secretive romances until reports confirmed their engagements and now it seems they even share similar posing styles.

While attending the 50th anniversary fashion show for Ralph Lauren at New York Fashion Week on Thursday night, the stunning duo put their most stylish foot forward while posing for Alexi Lubomirski, a fashion and celebrity photographer who also had the great honor of photographing Markle and her royal beau for their engagement and wedding portraits.