Hot or Not: Paris Hilton Reveals What She Thinks of 9 Major Fashion Trends

Paris Hilton has joined the team as a guest editor for Fashion Week at E!. Along with launching her 24th fragrance, Platinum Rush, and Paris Hilton Skincare this summer, the heiress is a resident DJ in Ibiza, a real estate investor and fashion designer. When it comes looking and living good, she does it all. And, that's because she knows what's hot.
Today, the pop culture icon is revealing to E! News what she really thinks about today's fashion trends. Is your favorite trend Paris-approved? Keep scrolling to find out!
Trend: Thigh-High Boots
I just had a fitting for a fashion show I'm doing tonight. I'm wearing Christian Louboutin boots that go all the way up to your thighs. They're sooo sexy, I love them.
Trend: Oversized Blazers
I'm not into oversized blazers. I don't think they're flattering. I love a tight, but sexy, businesswoman blazer, but not the big ones.
Trend: Neon Colors
Hell yeah, I love neon. It reminds me of Ibiza and Miami. Neon pink has been my favorite color my whole life.
Trend: Puff Sleeves
I love them. They're so cute and very girly.
Trend: Hawaiian Print Tops
No, unless you're in Hawaii.
Trend: Gold Hoops
Yeah, gold hoops are dope.
Trend: Faux Fur
I love faux fur. I think it's important for people to realize that you can find something that looks that same, but doesn't hurt animals. I've used real fur in any of my clothing lines, ever. It's in all of my contracts. It's very important.
Trend: Leopard Print
I love leopard print. My whole life, I've loved animals, so I love leopard print, zebra—any animal print. Some leopard print is just so beyond, it's hideous. Dolce & Gabanna and Cavalli, they're on point when it comes to those prints.
Kitten Heels
They're cute and I love the name.
