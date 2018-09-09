Miss New York Nia Franklin Wins Miss America 2019

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Sep. 9, 2018 8:17 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nia Franklin, Miss New York, Miss America

Tom Briglia /Getty Images

There's a new Miss America in town.

Miss New York Nia Franklin was crowned Miss America 2019 at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The annual show was hosted by Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba and co-hosted by Ross Matthews as women from all fifty states and the District of Columbia all vied for the coveted sparkly tiara.

Miss Connecticut Bridget Oei was the first runner up, followed by Miss Louisiana Holli Conway, Miss Florida Taylor Tyson and Miss Massachusetts Gabriela Taveras.

Miss America 2018 Cara Mund presented the tiara to Franklin, who now begins her yearlong journey as the face of the organization.

Franklin thanked her loved ones during her acceptance speech at the show. "It took a lot of perseverance to get here, and I want to thank my family, my mom and dad, who is a survivor of cancer. And all my sisters behind me, I love each and every one of you," she said.

Photos

Meet the 2019 Miss America Contestants

For her talent portion, Franklin showcased her singing abilities by performing part of an opera. The singer apparently composed her first song was she was just six-years-old. During the question-and-answer portion, Miss New York was asked how she would promote positive body image as Miss America. She responded, "I grew up in a school with only 5% minority, but growing up, I found my love of arts and through music, I felt positive about myself and who I was. That's what I would encourage young girls to do, find who you are."

A whole host of celebrities comprised of the judge panel. Boxing champion and cookbook writer Laila Ali was a judge alongside country music stars Bobby Bones and Jessie James Decker, former American Idol panelist Randy Jackson, award-winning journalist Soledad O'Brien, Drybar founder Alli Webb and regular guest co-host of The View, Carnie Wilson.

The 2019 Miss America competition had a different feel to it than years prior. Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson took over as Chair of the Board of Trustees and the organization announced sweeping changes to the show's lineup. The former Fox News anchor officially joined the organization on Jan. 1. Gretchen herself won Miss America in 1989.

One of the biggest transformations to this year's show was the elimination of the swimsuit competition. In June, the organization announced that portion of the competition would be scrapped because they are "no longer a pageant." Carlson told Good Morning America, "We will no longer judge our candidates on their outward physical appearance."

Congratulations again to Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin!

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Beauty Pageants , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Penn Badgley, You

Penn Badgley Reveals He's "Literally Been Molested" Due to Gossip Girl Fame

Kidding, Jim Carrey

How Kidding Brought Jim Carrey Back to TV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Yeah Buddy! The Untold Story of How Jersey Shore Became a TV Phenomenon All Over Again

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Creative Arts Emmys 2018: Complete List of Winners

Descendants 3

Mal Faces Uma in Under the Sea: A Descendants Short Story Trailer

Anthony Bourdain, Parts Unknown

This Parts Unknown Final Season Trailer With Anthony Bourdain Will Break Your Heart

You, Lifetime, Penn Badgley

Penn Badgley Is “Really Troubled” By Anyone Thinking You Is a Love Story

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.