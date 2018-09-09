Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid Get Married—Again

Wedding bells are ringing once again for Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte and his wife Kayla Rae Reid.

Lochte's rep confirmed to E! News that they tied the knot in Palm Springs, Calif.

Lochte and Reid first exchanged vows in January at a courthouse in Gainseville, Fla. after getting engaged in Oct. 2016. According to People, their 15-month-old son Caiden Zane Lochte served as a ring bearer at the wedding. The bride and groom waited to have a larger wedding in front of family and friends because they wanted Caiden to have a bigger role in the ceremony.

The bride told People, "We wanted Caiden to be old enough to walk down the aisle. One of our visions was to have him be able to be the ring bearer, so it's perfect timing!"

 

Photos

Celeb Weddings We Can't Wait For

Reid and Lochte both enjoyed their respective bachelorette and bachelor parties in the weeks before the wedding. The bride and her friends went to Miami where she and her pals took a Barry's Bootcamp workout class and spent the day at the beach.

Lochte, on the other hand, partied with his friends at Hakkasan Las Vegas inside the MGM Grand hotel. A source told E! News that the swimmer's crew sat at a "VIP table behind the DJ booth" and spent the night listening to Steve Aoki.

The swimmer has had a busy two years since the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Lochte was involved in a robbery scandal during the Olympic games and although he was cleared of criminal charges in 2016, in 2017 lawyers were cleared to pursue charges against him.

Back in 2016, the medalist competed on Dancing With the Stars but used free time after the reality show to focus on his first wedding to Reid.

Congratulations again to the newlyweds (again)!

