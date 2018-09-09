John Legend Just Achieved EGOT Status and Chrissy Teigen Couldn't Be Happier

John Legend, 2018 Creative Emmy Awards

JC Olivera/WireImage

John Legend is officially a show business legend.

The singer achieved EGOT status Sunday night at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmys when he won an award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. Legend was an executive producer for the show.

The "All of Me" singer joins just a small number of people who have raked in a Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award. Other EGOT winners include Whoopi Goldberg and Mel Brooks. This victory also cements Legend's place as the first black man to achieve this rare accolade.

Noted social media superstar and Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, took to Twitter to express her pride for her husband. She shared a photo of Legend with fellow Jesus Christ Superstar producers Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice and wrote "EGOT GOATS."

The three producers all became official EGOT winners tonight.

Read

Creative Arts Emmys 2018: Complete List of Winners

In July when nominations were first announced, Teigen tweeted about what would happen if Legend won the E of EGOT. "If he wins, he will complete his EGOT and my spike tv award will probably be moved. But it's ok I AM SO PROUD!" she wrote.

Earlier in the night, the Lip Sync Battle host foreshadowed how she would look if Jesus Christ Superstar emerged victorious. "If Jesus Christ Superstar wins, john will have his EGOT. And I will make an even uglier cry face," she tweeted.

Teigen and Legend socialized with fellow Creative Arts Emmys winners, which she documented on Instagram. In a series of photos, the two of them sit alongside Queer Eye's Karamo Brown, Tan France, Bobby Berk and Antoni Porowski. She captioned it, "I am so happy to have met these wonderful humans yesterday. I feel like I've met friends for life. My groomsmen in my next wedding for sure." 

Notable transformer of hair Jonanthan Van Ness was not there. Can you believe?!

Congratulations to Legend, Webber and Rice on their EGOT status!

