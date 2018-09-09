Dax Shepard Fixing His Daughter's Bike While Shirtless Is Priceless

Dax Shepard might just be the handyman we never knew we needed.

On Sunday, Kristen Bell posted a picture to Instagram of Shepard fixing their daughter's pink and blue Paw Patrol bike, which has the words "Girl Pup Power!" written in flowery lettering.

That's not all. The Armchair Expert podcast host channeled his inner mechanic in a backwards trucker hat, swim trunks and no shirt. While the eye first focuses on Shepard's bare torso and the colorful bike, a hilariously placed book sits in the background. Whether The Big Butt Book 3D was always sitting in their garage or Bell placed it there, we'll never know, but it sure turns this photo from PG to PG-13.

The Good Place actress made fun of the book in her caption. She wrote, "The #dadbeast likes big butt books and fixin kids toyz."

Shepard went full #dadbeast yesterday, too.