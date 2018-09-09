Lady Gaga Talks "Instant Connection" With Bradley Cooper and Praises His Singing

Bradley Cooper's character is surprised by Lady Gaga's singing in A Star Is Born, but it was the other way in real life for the two.

The Oscar-nominated actor makes his directorial debut with a third remake of the 1937 flick. His movie has already won rave reviews from critics. In what marks her biggest film role, the Oscar-nominated pop star plays lead actress Ally, an unknown singer-songwriter, who is discovered by established musician Jackson, played by Cooper. Both stars sing in A Star Is Born.

"What connected us immediately was when we first really met together," Gaga told E! News' Zuri Hall on Saturday at EW's Must List party at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, where she and her co-stars are promoting the film. "We had just an instant connection. I could just see it in his eyes. And when I heard him sing for the first time, I stopped dead in my tracks, playing the piano, and I looked over to him and I said, 'Bradley, you can sing!' Oh my gosh! It was wonderful."

Gaga had made similar comments in an EW interview last month, adding, "And then we kept going. Before we knew it, we were harmonizing. And he filmed us doing it. We have a tape of the first time we ever sang together."