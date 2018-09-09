Laguna Beach's Dieter Schmitz and Isabell Hiebl Welcome First Child

It's another Laguna Beach baby!

Former reality star Dieter Schmitz's wife Isabell Hiebl gave birth on Saturday to their first child, a baby boy. The happy new dad posted on his Instagram page a photo of his wife and their child on a hospital bed.

"Isabell and I welcomed our baby boy, Nico Josef Schmitz, on 9/8/2018 at 9:10 AM!," he wrote. "May you make the world a better place and have a tremendously healthy and fulfilling life. We love you so much!"

Schmitz, 32, and Hiebl married in 2016 in front of family and friends, including best friends Lauren Conrad and Stephen Colletti. This past March, Schmitz and Hiebl announced they they were expecting their first child. Baby Nico was born one day before his due date.