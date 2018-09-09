Laguna Beach's Dieter Schmitz and Isabell Hiebl Welcome First Child

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Sep. 9, 2018 11:13 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Dieter Schmitz, Laguna Beach

Instagram

It's another Laguna Beach baby!

Former reality star Dieter Schmitz's wife Isabell Hiebl gave birth on Saturday to their first child, a baby boy. The happy new dad posted on his Instagram page a photo of his wife and their child on a hospital bed.

"Isabell and I welcomed our baby boy, Nico Josef Schmitz, on 9/8/2018 at 9:10 AM!," he wrote. "May you make the world a better place and have a tremendously healthy and fulfilling life. We love you so much!"

Schmitz, 32, and Hiebl married in 2016 in front of family and friends, including best friends Lauren Conrad and Stephen Colletti. This past March, Schmitz and Hiebl announced they they were expecting their first child. Baby Nico was born one day before his due date.

Photos

The Hills & Laguna Beach: Where Are They Now?

Schmitz now joins a slew of Laguna Beach alumni who are also parents, including Conrad, Kristin Cavallari and Jason Wahler.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Laguna Beach , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Amber Heard, Lily-Rose Depp, TIFF, Toronto Film Festival

Amber Heard and Former Stepdaughter Lily-Rose Depp Attend TIFF Party

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie Opens Up About Her and Scott Disick's "Lovey Dovey" Relationship

Janel Parrish, Instagram, Chris Long

Pretty Little Liars Star Janel Parrish Marries Chris Long

Kidding, Jim Carrey

How Kidding Brought Jim Carrey Back to TV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Yeah Buddy! The Untold Story of How Jersey Shore Became a TV Phenomenon All Over Again

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

This Is Why We're All Just a Little Bit Jealous of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold's Marriage

Noah Centineo's 10 Most Drool-Worthy Tweets

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.