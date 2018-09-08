Creative Arts Emmys 2018: Complete List of Winners

The 2018 Creative Arts Emmys are finally here!

The annual ceremony honors outstanding artistic and technical achievement across a variety of television genres. Like last year, the award show is being presented across two consecutive nights—Saturday, Sept. 8 and Sunday, Sept. 9.

Several celebrities attended the event at The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the work of their peers. Sterling K. Brown, Neil Patrick Harris, Jane Lynch and Sarah Drew were just a few of the stars to hit the red carpet. The Fuller House stars also attended and brought most of their TV family members, including John Stamos, Lori Loughlin, Candace Cameron Bure, Bob Saget and Jodie Sweetin.

To see all of the winners announced so far, check out the list: