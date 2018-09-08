Denise Richards Marries Aaron Phypers in Beachside Wedding

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Sep. 8, 2018 7:17 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Aaron Phypers Cameron, Denise Richards

JB Lacroix/ Getty Images

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers exchanged "I do's" Saturday afternoon on the beach in Malibu, E! News can confirm.

An eyewitness at the wedding told E! News that the wedding ceremony was filmed for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which Richards just joined as the show's newest cast member. Guests at the wedding included Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell as well as fellow Housewives stars Lisa Vanderpump and Camille Grammer

Designer Mark Zunino shared a photo himself standing next to Richards in her wedding dress. According to his Instagram caption and a video posted earlier, the designer had just 24 hours to make a dress.

The dress itself is strapless and embroidered with flowers. The skirt is short in the front and flows at the back. The source told E! News that Richards' bouquet consisted of white and pink peonies. "She looked beautiful and very natural," the insider said.

Phypers opted for a more casual look in dark jeans and a white button-down shirt. The bride walked down the aisle to Metallica's "Unforgiven."

Photos

Real Housewives Casting Shakeups: Who's In and Out!

One symbol at the wedding showcased the couple's vows to each other. The insider told E! News that Richards and Phypers stood in front of a backdrop composed of pink and hot pink roses in the design of the infinity sign. As they were pronounced husband and wife, "they kissed for a long time at the end."

The newlyweds were showing pure enthusiasm and devotion to each other, according to the eyewitness. They said, "They seem very much in love and they were nuzzling their noses and kissing over and over."

Phypers and the actress started dating in 2017, and their engagement was announced just days ago, but Us Weekly reported the two have been engaged since January.

Richards and Phypers have shared lots of PDA with each other on social media. In June, the former Playboy model shared a picture of him shirtless and asleep in bed. "No words... I'm sorry I am a lucky bitch," she wrote.

Another sweet picture of the happy couple showed them kissing on the beach. She called him her "soulmate" in a hashtag.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Denise Richards , Weddings , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Creative Arts Emmys 2018: Complete List of Winners

Lil Xan

Why Mac Miller's Death Made Lil Xan Want to Quit Music Forever

Serena Williams

Serena Williams Calls Out Sexism on the Tennis Court After Loss at U.S. Open Finals

Ariana Grande Mourns Mac Miller's Death With Touching Photo

Barack Obama

Barack Obama Once Got Kicked Out of Disneyland for Smoking on a Ride

Mac Miller, Karen Meyers, Instagram

Mac Miller's Mom Posts Touching Photo Remembering Her Son

Ariana Grande, Mac Miller

Ariana Grande Mourns the Death of Ex-Boyfriend Mac Miller With a Touching Photo

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.