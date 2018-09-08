Ariana Grande Mourns the Death of Ex-Boyfriend Mac Miller With a Touching Photo

Ariana Grande is mourning the sudden death of Mac Miller.

The "No Tears Left to Cry" singer took to Instagram on Saturday to share a new picture of her late-ex boyfriend. The black-and-white shot showed the rapper staring up at the camera as someone, presumably Grande, snapped the photo. A glimpse of what appeared to be her sneakers were seen at the bottom of the image.

The post came shortly after Grande's manager, Scooter Braun, posted a tribute to Miller on Instagram.

"Always a kind heart," he captioned a picture of the late artist. "You will be missed and you are gone way too soon. Way too soon. Rest In Peace Mac."

Braun also wrote, "This was a good man with a great heart. He will be missed and is gone way too soon. I'm angry to say RIP buddy."

Miller passed away on Friday at the age of 26. While his cause of death yet to be confirmed, it's been reported that he died of an overdose.

In May 2018, Mac (whose real name is Malcom McCormick) and Grande ended their two-year relationship. At the time, the "No Tears Left to Cry" songstress said she "[adored] him endlessly" and was "grateful to have him" in her life, whether as a significant other or friend. Grande, 25, later described their union as "toxic," alluding to his sobriety issues as the reason for the relationship's demise.