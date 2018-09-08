Inside Mac Miller's Final Days Before His Tragic Death

by Elyse Dupre | Sat., Sep. 8, 2018 12:45 PM
New details are emerging about the days leading up to Mac Miller's tragic death.
Just before his passing, the "Donald Trump" star was gearing up for his tour, which was set to kick off Oct. 27.
"I just wanna go on tour," he tweeted on Sept. 6. He also wrote that he wished the concert series "started tomorrow."
There were even indications the rapper was set to shoot his next music video. The last music video he released was for his song "Self Care," which actually featured shots of him in a coffin.
"I was with you 2 days ago. We were supposed to shoot your new music video today," jeweler Ben Baller wrote on Instagram. "You were an angel bro. I love you and I'll miss you homie. Shalom. Rest In Peace Mac."
In addition, Miller gave what would now be known as one of his final performances. On Thursday, his official YouTube channel shared a video of him rapping his hit "Hurt Feelings" at The Hotel Café in Los Angeles.
He also gave one of his final interviews. On Thursday, the day before his death, Vulture published an article in which Miller talked about his music, living in the public eye and being his toughest critic.
"There's pressure," he told the media outlet at one point. "A lot of times in my life I've put this pressure to hold myself to the standard of whatever I thought I was supposed to be, or how I was supposed to be perceived."
While the writer, Craig Jenkins, tweeted he conducted the interview last month, he also revealed that he had just talked to Miller the day before his death.
I JUST FUCKING TALKED TO HIM YESTERDAY— Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) September 7, 2018
Miller died Friday at the age of 26.
While the cause of death has yet to be confirmed, it's been reported that the star died of an apparent overdose.
As previously reported, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a death investigation near Miller's home in Studio City, Calif. on Friday. E! News has confirmed the rapper was pronounced dead at the scene.
After news of the artist's death broke, several celebrities took to social media to pay their respects. G-Eazy, John Mayer, Ed Sheeran and Lil Xan all posted tributes.
Miller's family also released a statement.
"Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26," the family stated. "He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy. There are no further details as to the cause of his death at this time."
