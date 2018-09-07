Chris Pine, Chloë Grace Moretz and More Stars Kick Off the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival

The 2018 Toronto International Film Festival has officially kicked off in Canada!

Many of Hollywood's A-list actors have already arrived to the 10-day festival, where their upcoming movies will be screened by lucky attendees. Before heading inside to the movie screenings, celebs have been hitting the red carpet to pose for pictures along with their cast members. Chris Pine, Chloe Grace Moretz and Aaron Taylor Johnson are just some of the stars who've already arrived to the film festival.

So, while we might have to wait a little longer to see their new movies, we can enjoy new pictures of our favorite actors at 2018 TIFF right now!