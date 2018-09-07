Mac Miller Dead at 26: Remembering the Rapper's Life in Pictures

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Sep. 7, 2018 3:29 PM

Mac Miller

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Mac Miller has passed away at the age of 26.

TMZ has reported that the rapper (real name Malcolm James McCormick) died Friday after an apparent overdose. A spokesperson for the LAPD tells E! News that officers "responded to a death investigation" near Miller's home in Studio City, Calif. on Friday afternoon, but couldn't confirm the name of the deceased. 

Miller had been preparing to go on tour at the end of next month, with one of his last tweets encouraging his fans to get tickets to a show. "I'm bringing a band. The show is going to be special every night," he wrote on Twitter Thursday. "I wish it started tomorrow. It starts October 27th."

Photos

Mac Miller: Life in Pictures

Since news of his heartbreaking death broke on Friday, friends and fans around the world have taken to social media to react to the news.

As we all continue to mourn his passing, let's take a look back and remember Miller's life in pictures.

Mac Miller

Facebook

Childhood Photo

Miller was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Jan. 19, 1992. He posted this childhood photo to Facebook in Dec. 2016 with the caption, "Safety First."

Mac Miller

Facebook

Arm Tattoo

Before starting his rap career in his teens, Miller wanted to be a singer. "Been Tatted," Miller captioned this Facebook picture on Nov. 23, 2013.

Mac Miller, 2011

C Brandon/Redferns

Career Breakthrough

On Nov. 8, 2011, Miller released his first studio album Blue Slide Park. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts. This photo shows Miller performing in London in Sept. 2011.

Mac Miller, 2012

Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup via AP Images

2012 SXSW Music Festival

Miller attended the 2012 mtvU Woodie Awards during the 2012 SXSW Music Festival on March 15, 2012.

Mac Miller, 2013

Robb D. Cohen/RobbsPhotos/Invision/AP

Watching Movies with the Sound Off

Miller released his second studio album, Watching Movies with the Sound Off, in June 2013. The following month, he performed in Atlanta as part of The Space Migration Tour.

In Sept. 2015, Miller released his third studio album, GO:OD AM.

Ariana Grande, Mac Miller, EXCLUSIVE

FameFlynet

Miller and Ariana Grande

Miller and Ariana Grande took their romance public in the summer of 2016.

Mac MIller

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

The Divine Feminine

Miller released his fourth studio album, The Divine Feminine, in Sept. 2016.

Mac Miller

Scott Roth/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The Meadows Music and Arts Festival

Miller is pictured at The Meadows Music and Arts Festival in Oct. 2016.

Mac Miller

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Oct. 2017

Miller performed during day 1 of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 at Exposition Park on Oct. 28, 2017 in Los Angeles.

Mac Miller, Ariana Grande

247PAPS.TV / Splash News

May 2018

In May 2018, E! News learned that Miller and Grande had broken up after about two years together.

Mac Miller

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

On Aug. 3, Miller released his fifth studio album, Swimming. In one of his final performances, Miller appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Aug. 13.

Mac Miller

Instagram

Aug. 31, 2018

This is of Miller's last Instagram posts. He captioned the picture, "this is not my motorcycle." Miller passed one week later on Sept. 7, 2018.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Miller's family.

