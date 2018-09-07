Taylor Kinney Isn't Too Interested in Seeing Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Sep. 7, 2018 3:13 PM
Don't count on Taylor Kinney to attend a midnight screening of A Star Is Born.
The highly-anticipated film stars the actor's former fiancée, Lady Gaga, who he split from in 2016 after five years together. It's understandable that Taylor might want to avoid seeing the one-time love of his life on the big screen, and even he admits he still hasn't decided if he plans to watch A Star Is Born.
"I don't know, man," the Chicago Fire star told E! News with an eye roll and seemingly flustered laugh when asked about seeing what all Gaga's Oscars buzz is about. Luckily, co-star Miranda Rae Mayo had Kinney's back, chiming in, "I am! It's gonna be great. I'll give him all the tidbits. It'll be great."
Two years have passed since Gaga and Kinney called off their engagement, and it's clear both have moved on without any hard feelings for the other.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Just last year, Taylor attended the pop star's concert at Chicago's Wrigley Field. Meanwhile, Gaga is happily in love with talent agent Christian Carino, who has stood by her side in the weeks before her first starring role officially gets released on Oct 5.
The 32-year-old has shied away from discussing her relationship with Carino publicly, but revealed in an interview with E! News that she draw much of the inspiration for her Joanne album from her days with Taylor.
"I would just say that my music on my album as well as all my albums is inspired by my personal life and this one more than others," she told us in 2016. "I have said it before—I love Taylor so much and he's my best friend."
Don't miss the season 7 premiere of Chicago Fire on NBC at 9 p.m. PST/EST on Sep. 26.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
