Will Evan Ross Choose Wife Ashlee Simpson-Ross Over an Acting Role on ASHLEE+EVAN?

Ashlee Simpson-Ross is back and ready to make music, only this time husband Evan Ross is along for the ride.

Yes, the "Pieces of Me" singer has stepped back into the limelight thanks to her new E! docu-series ASHLEE+EVAN. On the premiere episode of ASHLEE+EVAN, we got an update on the Melrose Place alum's life as she had previously taken a step back from stardom to raise her two kids, Jagger Snow Ross and Bronx Mowgli Wentz.

"She's had an incredible career. She went on to create an album that sold 10 million around the world," Evan proudly stated in a confessional. "She made a clear decision to be a mother and step away from it for a minute."

However, thanks to a break in her man's work schedule, Ashlee was ready to throw herself into a new musical endeavor with Evan. Thankfully, the break from the music scene allowed Simpson-Ross to put certain aspects of her career in the past.

Specifically, the mother of two revealed how she had moved on from her 2004 Saturday Night Live debacle.