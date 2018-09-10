Are Bachelor in Paradise's Kevin and Astrid Breaking Up?

Well, there might be trouble in Paradise. E! News has your exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming Bachelor in Paradise episode and things aren't looking great for the formerly solid Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch.

"I never thought I would be even be in a situation where I'd even be considering engagement," Astrid says in a confessional. "I don't need to get engaged, but I feel like if he asked me, I wouldn't say no."

Astrid, you might not get the chance to say no. In the sneak peek above, Kevin and Astrid seem great…until Kevin sits Astrid down and gets real. Like, the type of real you don't want to hear from a guy you're seeing.