Mac Miller Dead at 26

The artist recently spoke to Rolling Stone about his latest project and his drug use, which came to light after the release of his debut album, Blue Side Park in 2011. He said, "If a bunch of people think I am a huge drug addict, OK. Cool. What can I really do? Go talk to all those people and be like ‘Naw man, it's really not that simple?'" he says. "Have I done drugs? Yeah. But am I a drug addict? No."

He addressed the pressure of living life in the spotlight in an interview with Vulture, published one day before his death. "There's pressure. A lot of times in my life I've put this pressure to hold myself to the standard of whatever I thought I was supposed to be, or how I was supposed to be perceived. And that creates pressure… It's the job. This is what I signed up for," he explained. "So, you just have to not. You have to have your own reality and that has to be the driving force of your life. Do I wish that every single thing I did when I was 19 wasn't a discussion? Sure."

As of late, the Pittsburgh native's focus was on rehearsing for his upcoming tour and promoting his new album, Swimming, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard U.S. 200. His newest release was his fifth studio album and followed up the success of albums like, The Divine Feminine and GO:OD AM. He first dived into the world of music at the tender age of 15 after teaching himself how to play a handful of instruments. He told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Once I hit 15, I got real serious about it and it changed my life completely. I used to be into sports, play all the sports, go to all the high school parties. But once I found out hip-hop is almost like a job, that's all I did."

His parents and the administrators at his high school fully supported his dream to become a musician. "They [supported] me because, at Allderdice, there are kids that won't go to school because they're into some street stuff. Me, on the other hand, I told them I wanted to graduate. It means a lot for me to graduate from somewhere that doesn't end in dot-com. I wanted to wear my gown, walk down with my homies, go to prom, do all the stuff a regular high school kid does," he shared to the newspaper.