BREAKING!

Mac Miller Dead at 26

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Sep. 7, 2018 1:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Mac Miller

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Mac Miller has passed away at the age of 26 after an apparent overdose, TMZ reports.

A spokesperson for the LAPD says officers "responded to a death investigation" near the artist's home in Studio City on Friday afternoon, but couldn't confirm the name of the deceased. 

In recent months the artist reportedly struggled with addiction issues following his breakup with singer Ariana Grande.

Days after the news of their split, the rapper was involved in a car crash in the San Fernando Valley, in which his Mercedes G-Wagon hit a pole, knocking it over. Miller and two passengers fled the scene of the crime, however, according to TMZ, police were able to locate the star and his friends after tracking the address listed for his license plate. TMZ claimed the star then "confessed to driving drunk and fleeing the scene."

He was later charged with driving under the influence and driving with a BAC of over .08. However, we was not charged with a hit and run. He was due to appear in court on Sept. 11. 

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

Ariana Grande, Mac Miller

GC Images

Miller addressed the car accident on an interview with the with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 on Apple Music. "What you don't understand is that I lived a certain life for 10 years and faced almost no real consequence at all," he shared. "I had no no version of the story that didn't end up with me being fine. Yeah I made a stupid mistake. I'm a human being. Like drove home drunk. But it was the best thing that could have happened. Best thing that could have happened. I needed that. I needed to run into that light pole and literally like have the whole thing stop."

 

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the star's family. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Music , Death , Ariana Grande , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Mac Miller

Mac Miller Dies at 26: Lil Xan, Chance the Rapper and More Stars React

Tupac Shakur

The Unsolved Murder of Tupac Shakur: Untangling the Epic Layers of Mystery Surrounding the Case

Cher, Dancing Queen

Cher Announces Here We Go Again Tour Dates in 2019

Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Noah Cyrus' "Mad at You" Lyrics Decoded: All the References to Her Split With Lil Xan

Blink-182

Blink-182 Cancels Fall Tour Over Travis Barker's Health Issues

Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Single "I Do"

Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross Release New Song "I Do"

BMW Tupac Shakur Was Murdered In Is On Sale for $1.5M

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.