Mac Miller Dead at 26

Mac Miller has passed away at the age of 26 after an apparent overdose, TMZ reports.

A spokesperson for the LAPD says officers "responded to a death investigation" near the artist's home in Studio City on Friday afternoon, but couldn't confirm the name of the deceased.

In recent months the artist reportedly struggled with addiction issues following his breakup with singer Ariana Grande.

Days after the news of their split, the rapper was involved in a car crash in the San Fernando Valley, in which his Mercedes G-Wagon hit a pole, knocking it over. Miller and two passengers fled the scene of the crime, however, according to TMZ, police were able to locate the star and his friends after tracking the address listed for his license plate. TMZ claimed the star then "confessed to driving drunk and fleeing the scene."

He was later charged with driving under the influence and driving with a BAC of over .08. However, we was not charged with a hit and run. He was due to appear in court on Sept. 11.