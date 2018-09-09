This Is Why We're All Just a Little Bit Jealous of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold's Marriage

Some couples simply just work.

Maybe it's a shared goofiness, similar upbringing or love of some esoteric hobby. Or perhaps they just look good together, the general attractiveness in the entertainment industry usually hovering at a 10. But there are some pairings that when they announce they're now a thing, the collective public nod their heads and go, "Oh, yeah. That makes sense."

Such is the tale of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Long before they quietly made their union official exactly six years ago today on the same South Carolina plantation that was used in The Notebook, the couple almost seemed destined to become one of Hollywood's most beloved pairs.

There's all the surface stuff: They both come from big families with Southern California-bred Lively the youngest of five and Vancouver native Reynolds the last of four. They both definitively fall into the easy-on-the-eyes category and Reynolds meets Lively's height requirement, his 6-foot-2 build allowing the 5-foot-10 stunner to stand eye-to-eye with him in heels. And boy have they mastered the art of the savage Internet takedown.