Grey's Anatomy Adds a Gay Male Surgeon: Why It's About Time

Fifteen seasons later and there are still firsts for Grey's Anatomy. The long-running ABC medical drama is adding its first gay male surgeon to the cast. Alex Landi will play Dr. Nico Kim on a recurring basis in the upcoming season. It's about time.

"Very grateful. Thank you to everyone who has made this possible," Landi posted on Instagram.

Grey's Anatomy is no stranger to LGBTQ characters. Sara Ramirez's Dr. Callie Torres and Jessica Capshaw's Dr. Arizona Robbins, both gay doctors on the series who have since left the series, are two of the show's most beloved characters. And, yes, of course there have been gay male characters on the show before, but not as surgeons. This is good for Grey's Anatomy.