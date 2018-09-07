TV Stars Ellie Kemper & D'Arcy Carden Tell the People Why Their Shows Deserve Your PCAs Vote!

Calling all TV fans: Ellie Kemper and D'Arcy Carden have a message for you!

In case you missed it, on Tuesday, E! announced the nominees for the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards and both Kemper and Carden's shows made the cut. Now, the two TV stars are ready to campaign for your votes and we have both of their pleas for you to watch.

After hearing about her solo nomination for Comedy TV Star of 2018 and her show, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's two noms—for Comedy Show of 2018 and Bingeworthy Show of 2018—Kemper was over the moon excited and she wants your vote...but only if you really feel like it.

"Thank you to the people for nominating me for a People's Choice Award and our show for a People's Choice Award," Kemper told fans via E! News at the NBC Fall TV junket on Thursday.

Even though she'd like you to vote for the Netflix comedy, she's really just happy to get the nom.